What’s it called again—you know, that thing when we can’t remember a simple fact that we know we know? Oh, come on! It’s right there on the tips of our tongues! Oh, that’s right: Brain freeze. Brain cramp. Mental block. Tip-of-The-Tongue Syndrome. Drawing a blank. Whatever you happen to call it, it’s happened to all of us, this unexpected, unsolicited, and highly uncomfortable lapse in memory.

Why we draw a blank

“On a daily basis, we so much spend a lot of time functioning on auto-pilot, carrying out routine activities without much conscious effort or awareness, that it’s amazing we’re able remember anything at all,” says Jodi J. De Luca, PhD, a clinical psychologist in Erie, Colorado. Cognitive factors that work against us when we find ourselves struggling to retrieve some seemingly simple and innocuous piece of information include:

Blocking: When we’re called upon to retrieve a piece of information, competing memories of a similar nature may come bubbling to the surface. One may mute out the other temporarily. For example, as our brains consciously go to retrieve the name of an Adam Sandler movie, we’re suddenly reminded of a number of Judd Apatow movies, and our minds draw a blank.

Interference: Founded by German psychologist, John Bergstrom in 1892, the “theory of interference” holds that new information can interfere with the brain’s ability to retrieve old information. For example, we might call a current partner by a former partner’s name. Or vice versa.

WAYHOME studio/shutterstock

Sometimes, it’s more than just a cognitive glitch, however. “When we are under any kind of stress, whether physical, psychological, or emotional, the parts of the brain that are important to survival are heightened, while those less critical to survival are overpowered,” says Courtney Rodriguez, LMHC, NCC. It doesn’t matter that the stress is not a response to a life or death situation. Stress of any kind puts our bodies into fight or flight mode, during which information that isn’t critical to our immediate survival becomes less accessible. Specifically, explains Eve Del Monte, LPC, a licensed professional counselor in Baltimore, Maryland, stress causes the release of the hormone, cortisol, which inhibits certain brain functions in the interest of “survival,” regardless of whether the actual stressor is a matter of life or death. One of those brain functions is our ability to access language readily.

Stressors that can include those in the immediate circumstances (for example, speaking to a new colleague). But stressors can also be of a more chronic nature, says Dr. De Luca. These include: