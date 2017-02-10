You don’t treat your cold

istock/KatarzynaBialasiewicz

Balking at cold meds could exacerbate your cough symptoms even more. The most common misconception that doctors see is the notion that a cough should go away by itself within a week. In reality, it can last for several weeks after a cold seemingly disappears. A cold virus attacks your body in various ways (no two colds are the same), from congesting your airways to causing inflammation in the nose and sinuses. That sinus inflammation can cause postnasal drip, which triggers a lingering cough after a viral infection. Minimize your cough symptoms as much as possible with over the counter medications. “The only thing that’s proven to handle a chronic cough related to a viral infection, asthma, or allergies are first-generation antihistamines,” says Dr. Edelman. “If you take enough of that, it’ll suppress your cough.”