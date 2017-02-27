Content continues below ad

istock/JevticThe majority of household cleaning products are packed with loads of potentially harmful chemicals that can cause a slew of different problems to your health. The most concerning products are those that contain cancer-causing carcinogens, such as certain laundry detergents that contain formaldehyde, and jewelry cleaners, which often carry the toxic chemical perchloroethylene. Fortunately, there are plenty of natural, harm-free ways to keep your home clean and shiny. Natural ingredients like lemon, cooking oil, vinegar, and baking soda will all get the job done, while keeping your health in check. These are the green cleaning products the pros love .

Secret strips of mold

istock/GoodLifeStudioHidden patches of mold can lurk in all different areas of your home, from your shower head to your drywall to your basement. According to ABC News, mold tends to build up in damp areas, especially if there's not much airflow or room for the moisture to escape. The potential effects of these hidden stretches of mold are frightening, as exposure can lead to nausea, headaches, nasal congestion, and more, and it can further exacerbate asthma symptoms. To rid your home of mold and protect yourself from its dangers, the EPA recommends using detergent and water to scrub the mold off of any hard surfaces, and increasing ventilation in the area as much as possible to prevent any further contamination. Plus, if you have small children in the home, check out these six ways to rid your kids' toys of mold.