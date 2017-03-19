Content continues below ad

You feel disconnected from your baby

kikovic/Shutterstock

There is a misconception that with a new baby also comes an instant connection and overwhelming love for your child. This is true sometimes, but for some new mothers, it can take time to develop. There is a difference, however, in allowing yourself the time to develop love and relationship with your child, and not feeling connected to your baby at all. "Often, mothers feel terribly guilty about the depressive symptoms they experience, and worry about the impact they may be having on those around them, particularly their babies. The best thing you can do for the health and happiness of your baby is to dedicate the time, energy, and resources to getting yourself some help. Talking to your doctor is a great first step to take in getting help, and it is important to do so if you find your symptoms aren't fading after two weeks, are worsening, or make it difficult to care for your baby or complete other daily tasks."