How Much Pasta Is the Right Portion?

Figuring out pasta portion sizes is as easy as using our handy chart to determine a recommended serving of pasta

The yield for pasta will vary according to its size and shape. It is sometimes difficult to determine the amount of pasta to cook for a recipe, especially if the package is opened and partially used. Looking for a great pasta dish? Try these incredibly easy recipes.

Make the best pasta with these tips

Dry pasta guidelines

For long pasta, such as spaghetti, linguine and fettuccine, a 1-1/2-in.-diameter bundle of the pasta is about 8 ounces.

The chart below is a guideline for dry, packaged pasta that will help you avoid these common pasta mistakes.

Type of Pasta Uncooked Amount Cooked Amount Angel Hair 8 oz. 4 cups Bow Tie 4 cups/8 oz. 4 cups Egg Noodle 4 cups/8 oz. 4 cups Elbow Macaroni 2 cups/8 oz. 4 cups Fettuccine 8 oz. 3-1/4 cups Linguine 8 oz. 4 cups Medium Shell 3 cups/8 oz. 4 cups Rigatoni 3 cups/8 oz. 4 cups Rotini 3 cups/8 oz. 4-1/2 cups Spaghetti 8 oz 5 cups Thin Spaghetti 8 oz. 4-1/2 cups Vermicelli 8 oz. 4-1/2 cups Ziti 3 cups/8 oz. 4-1/2 cups

How to Cook Spaghetti

Carefully hold spaghetti in boiling water and ease it down into the water as it softens, pushing it around the edge of the pan. When fully immersed in the water, stir the spaghetti to separate strands. Although you may have learned otherwise, remember to never, ever add oil to your pasta water.