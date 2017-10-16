Content continues below ad

Success and failure is yours alone to claim

Rido/Shutterstock

Sometimes the hardest part of the whole single parenting gig is the pressure to get it right, planted squarely on one set of shoulders instead of two. "When something goes wrong, it's just you. You have to cry to yourself while you try to figure out the solution alone. When something goes right, you don't have anyone else to celebrate with, so it doesn't always seem so grand," says Ashley, mother of one.