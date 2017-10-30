Content continues below ad

Stick with credit over debit for recurring payments like a phone bill or gym membership. If your normal bill skyrockets because the company ended a promotion or upped its prices, you’ll have time to work it out before losing money from your account, says Wilder. Plus, mistakes happen and companies sometimes double-bill you, so it’s best to have that on credit than from your bank account, says Ulzheimer. Paying with credit also means you can rack up the rewards. “At least I’m getting something out of it,” he says. “I have to make the purchase anyway.”