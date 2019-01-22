Why You Should Be Getting Your Eye Exams at Costco

Trong Nguyen/Shutterstock

There are very few items you can’t buy at Costco. The membership allows access to discounted food in bulk, affordable vacation packages, and perks when purchasing things like gym memberships and even cars. One lesser-known perk is Costco’s great eye care.

Costco Optical offers access to all your eye care needs, including independent, licensed optometrists. Pricing does differ from doctor to doctor, but most take varying types of insurance. It's still a good idea to check with your local warehouse to make sure they accept your insurance. Annual eye exams for uninsured walk-ins are around $70, Southern Living reports. For comparison, NerdWallet reports the average vision tests and or eye exams cost anywhere between $46 and $255 depending on location and if you're an established patient.

That said, you can technically check your vision at Costco without having a membership. Billing doesn't go through Costco since the optometrists are contractors, so your exam bill is separate from your membership. The glasses, contacts, and lenses are all Costco-owned, meaning you need a membership to buy those items.

People with memberships have some extra perks when it comes to eye care. Costco currently offers $30 off each additional pair of prescription eyeglasses. In a 2016 Consumer Reports survey of more than 91,000 members, Costco topped the list of best eyeglasses retailers. Costco doesn't disappoint when it comes to food, travel, and deals so it might be worth checking on your eyes or getting your new glasses there, too.