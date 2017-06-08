8 Things You Should Never, Ever Keep in Your Wallet
Health insurance cardNeil Rouse/ShutterstockThere’s a good chance you carry your health insurance card around with you for worst-case-scenario reasons. After all, what if an emergency happens and you end up in the ER? Not to worry, says Robert Siciliano, CSP, the CEO of IDTheftSecurity.com. “If you don’t have your card on you, they’ll still treat you,” he says. “You can respond to the hospital or insurance company later.” (Don't miss these other secrets health insurance companies keep from you.) On the other hand, if you do keep it with you and someone steals your wallet, thieves could get procedures done in your name. Not only will they be billed to you, but the doctor visits could mess with your medical records like your drug allergies. You really only need the physical card the first time you visit a doctor’s office, where the staff will keep a photocopy in its records, says Siciliano. He recommends only taking it to those visits, then keeping a photo of your card on your phone or in your email where thieves can’t find it. Check out these other 12 items you should never carry in a purse.
Social Security numberzimmytws/ShutterstockOK, you probably know you shouldn’t be carrying your Social Security card around in your wallet. Even keeping those nine digits on a slip of paper without the dashes is easy enough for a thief to figure out, though, says Adam Levin, founder of global identity protection and data risk services firm CyberScout and author of Swiped. But an even more common culprit is a Medicare card. Your Medicare number is just your Social Security number with one or two letters and numbers tacked on—not too hard to decode. To avoid giving out one of the most serious numbers a hacker can steal, only carry your card when you have a medical appointment, says Levin. “All other days you make a Xerox copy of it, wipe out all but one or two numbers, and on the back write the [phone] number of an emergency contact,” he says. That way, rescuers will still be able to get the information they need during an emergency—as long as it's not one of these 5 times you should never give out your Social Security number.
ReceiptsLaMiaFotografia/ShutterstockAt first glance, a store or bank receipt doesn’t seem to carry much information. But a skilled crook can use those bits of information to steal your money more effectively, says Levin. For instance, someone who sees a bunch of receipts from weekday evenings at Target could shop there on a Monday night without looking suspicious to the credit card company. Or your credit card’s customer service department might be more likely to believe a crook who happens to know all your recent purchases. Or a phisher could pose as your favorite restaurant via email, putting malware on your computer when you click a link. (Don't miss these other tricks con artists use to win your trust.) “Why have a data point that, if someone could get their hands on that, would enable them to know just one more piece of the puzzle?” says Levin. “If I don’t need it, don’t throw it away—shred it.” (Find out how to decide if you should get rid of a receipt and other clutter.)
Membership cardspmphoto/ShutterstockIf you make a habit of saving money at Costco or getting to the gym often, good for you! But now for the catch: You shouldn’t be keeping your membership cards in your wallet. If someone got a hold of your wallet, the thief could use those cards to get into the gym and superstore, and each would be one more card you’d need to worry about replacing. Keeping those cards in your car is a safer bet, says Siciliano. “I’m not walking to Costco—I’m driving,” he says. “If I need to go, it’s in the car.” Just make sure you never keep these 9 items in your car.
Gift cardsAndrey Popov/ShutterstockLike cash, you have no way to get money back from gift cards if you lose them. “It’s a sitting duck,” says Levin. “This is cash. You don’t even need to show an ID to use them.” You carry around hundreds of dollars in cash, so you shouldn’t risk losing a big stack of gift certificates either. Only tuck them in your wallet when you know you’ll use them, says Levin. (Want to earn more gift cards in your free time? Learn how to make money just by surfing the web.)
Tons of credit cardsAfrica Studio/ShutterstockBuilding up a big stack of credit cards is surprisingly easy. You’ve got one for your favorite department store, another for air miles, another for hotel points—the list goes on and on. But having a million cards isn’t the best idea; Siciliano and Levin both recommend capping it at two or three to avoid identity theft. For one thing, spreading your points out into several different cards, none will add up to anything useful, says Siciliano. An even bigger risk, though? The more cards are in your wallet, the more damage a thief can do quickly, says Levin. He recommends carrying just one credit card and a debit card, and leave the rest at home. “If they all get stolen, the bank is not going to get them back to you in an hour and a half,” he says. Keeping them separate will give you a safety net, as long as you don't swipe them for these 10 times you should never use a credit card.
Your work IDPingun/ShutterstockIf your work ID lets you swipe in to get office access—especially during odd hours of the night—your business could be at risk if your wallet goes missing. Giving a thief access to the building could get both you and your employer in trouble, says Siciliano. He recommends using one wallet for your 9-to-5 and another for the weekends. Check out these other 26 secrets identity thieves don't want you to know.
Passwordsvchal/ShutterstockKeeping a running list of your passwords, PINs, and alarm codes in your wallet is just asking for trouble. “It wouldn’t take somebody more than a few minutes to figure out what those numbers are,” says Levin. “Why be an unwilling co-conspirator in the theft of your own identity?” Siciliano recommends using a password manager on your phone or computer instead. The app stores all your passwords for you, so you can make a different obscure (read: hard to crack) one for every account. That way, thieves won’t have access to every single account just by knowing your only go-to, says Siciliano. Just make sure you don't use one of these easy-to-guess passwords and security questions for your password manager.
