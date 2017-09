How much money do you spend at the store?

Women spend an average of $2.37 more per trip to the store, but this doesn't necessarily mean they spend more money on groceries overall. As mentioned above, women make less frequent trips to the store—buying more groceries per visit—while men go shopping more often. And let's consider deals and promotions. Women tend to seek out deals in-store, occasionally buying items they don't immediately need if they're offered at a good price. Men, on the other hand, will pay more money for a particular item they need, not worrying about whether it's on sale. Regardless of gender, it's possible to save money and avoid crowds every time you go to the store.