If You Have One of These Quarters, You’re Sitting on Thousands of Dollars

We hate to be a buzzkill, but those quarters you use to avoid breaking a dollar bill could be worth way more than 25 cents. Before you spend another penny, check your wallet or coin jar for one of these rare quarters. (Check to see if you have any of these valuable coins, too.) If you hit the jackpot, you could be richer than you think!

Budding collectors and profiteers alike, you’ll want to keep an eye out for the 1970-S Proof Washington quarter. Some of its telltale signs include an “S” on the head side, which denotes the San Francisco mint where it was made. On its tail side, look for the year “1941” printed upside down above the word “Dollar.”

Not only is this rare coin a proof, meaning that it is a special early sample of a coin issue, but it was also cast on top of a 1941 Canadian quarter (hence the 1941 mark on its tail side.) Legend has it that no one really knows how the Canadian coins ended up in the mint, much less why they got mixed with the U.S. quarters. It’s also unknown how many of these exclusive quarters are still in circulation.

If you think you’ve found one, have a coin appraiser inspect it. They can tell you whether or not you have the real thing, and depending on the coin’s condition, it can bring in a few thousand bucks. In fact, this quarter is so valuable that a collector put it up for auction for a whopping $35,000. Imagine what yours could go for.

[Source: TipHero]