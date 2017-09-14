This Is How to Spot Bed Bugs in Your Hotel Room, According to Experts

Courtesy Rentokil.comIt’s no secret that there are some pretty germy spots in your hotel room. For starters, don’t even think about touching the hotel hair dryer. As for that kettle? You don’t even want to know the gross stuff that’s been in there.

But in the midst of all the fuss, most germophobes forget about the pesky creatures hiding under their very own noses. Or rather, their mattresses. That’s right—bed bugs can run rampant in any hotel room, regardless of location or price. Thankfully, pest control experts Rentokil.com have created a comprehensive guide to checking your hotel room for bed bugs.

The most obvious place to find bed bugs is—you guessed it—the bed. Start by searching along the mattress seams, as well as under the mattress. The frame’s joints, crevices, and slats could provide an ideal place for bed bugs to hide, too. Similarly, bed bugs find cozy nesting places along the seams, inside the covers, and around the zips of sofas and chairs, too. Bed bugs can also hang out in rather unlikely places, including cupboards, nightstands, and luggage.

As you search, keep an eye out for the warning signs that you have bed bug problems. Anything from shed skin, to blood smears, to small black marks might signal a bed bug infestation. You could also see live bed bugs crawling around, so here’s what bed bugs look like just in case.

If you think your place has bed bugs, report it to the hotel staff immediately and request a change of rooms—but avoid getting swapped direct beside, above, or below the infested room, as it’s likely that the bed bugs could spread. And you should advise the hotel to seek professional bed bug treatment (or at least leave a review online to warn future travelers.)