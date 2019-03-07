Skip links
This Location Beat Hawaii as the Best Beach in America

Morgan CutoloMar 07

Nope, it’s not a west coast beach either.

People enjoying water and beach and skyline in Clearwater Beach Florida, Spring Break, April 23, 2017Ilya Images/Shutterstock

The United States is home to some of the best beaches in the world. When you think “gorgeous beaches,” your mind probably goes right to the white, sandy, turquoise water beaches in Hawaii. But the location that was deemed the best beach in America is actually a few thousand miles east of the islands’ shores. These are the beaches have the clearest water in the world.

TripAdvisor recently came out with their list of the best beaches in the United States and they gave Clearwater Beach in Clearwater, Florida the top spot. The winners were determined by the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings by travelers over a 12-month period on TripAdvisor.

“The sugar fine white sand is a trademark of this fabulous beach. Perfect for a day in the sun. You might even spot a dolphin or two playing on the horizon,” a reviewer wrote on the TripAdvisor website. You’ll want to avoid visiting these beaches that made the list of most dangerous beaches in the world.

Florida actually holds ten spots on the list of 25. Panama City Beach took third place, Saint Pete Beach fourth, and Pensacola Beach fifth. Unsurprisingly, Ka’anapali Beach in Hawaii came in second and six other Hawaii beaches also made the list. Check out the full list of the top 25 below. If you’re looking to get out of the United States for your next vacation, check out this list of the best beaches in the world.

  1. Clearwater Beach– Clearwater, Florida
  2. Ka’anapali Beach– Lahaina, Hawaii
  3. Panama City Beach– Panama City Beach, Florida
  4. Saint Pete Beach– St. Pete Beach, Florida
  5. Pensacola Beach– Pensacola Beach, Florida
  6. Siesta Beach– Siesta Key, Florida
  7. Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area– Puako, Hawaii
  8. St. Augustine Beach– Saint Augustine Beach, Florida
  9. Fort Lauderdale Beach– Fort Lauderdale, Florida
  10. Driftwood Beach– Jekyll Island, Georgia
  11. Cherry Grove Beach– North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
  12. Navarre Beach– Navarre, Florida
  13. Poipu Beach Park– Poipu, Hawaii
  14. South Beach– Miami Beach, Florida
  15. Hollywood Beach– Hollywood, Florida
  16. Coronado Beach– Coronado, California
  17. Wailea Beach– Wailea, Hawaii
  18. Ogunquit Beach– Ogunquit, Maine
  19. Newport Beach– Newport Beach, California
  20. Waikiki Beach– Honolulu, Hawaii
  21. Coligny Beach– Hilton Head, South Carolina
  22. Manini’owali Beach (Kua Bay)– Kailua-Kona, Hawaii
  23. Napili Beach– Lahaina, Hawaii
  24. Race Point Beach– Provincetown, Massachusetts
  25. Sandbridge Beach– Virginia Beach, Virginia

