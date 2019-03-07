This Location Beat Hawaii as the Best Beach in America

Ilya Images/Shutterstock

The United States is home to some of the best beaches in the world. When you think “gorgeous beaches,” your mind probably goes right to the white, sandy, turquoise water beaches in Hawaii. But the location that was deemed the best beach in America is actually a few thousand miles east of the islands’ shores. These are the beaches have the clearest water in the world.

TripAdvisor recently came out with their list of the best beaches in the United States and they gave Clearwater Beach in Clearwater, Florida the top spot. The winners were determined by the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings by travelers over a 12-month period on TripAdvisor.

“The sugar fine white sand is a trademark of this fabulous beach. Perfect for a day in the sun. You might even spot a dolphin or two playing on the horizon,” a reviewer wrote on the TripAdvisor website. You’ll want to avoid visiting these beaches that made the list of most dangerous beaches in the world.

Florida actually holds ten spots on the list of 25. Panama City Beach took third place, Saint Pete Beach fourth, and Pensacola Beach fifth. Unsurprisingly, Ka’anapali Beach in Hawaii came in second and six other Hawaii beaches also made the list. Check out the full list of the top 25 below. If you’re looking to get out of the United States for your next vacation, check out this list of the best beaches in the world.