Ultimate cityscape Via arlohotels.comThe Arlo NoMad, a trendy hotel in midtown Manhattan, offers wrap-around floor-to-ceiling windows, giving you a sweet glimpse into the hustle-and-bustle below. Though each room offers a skyline view, head up to the rooftop, to see the Empire State Building in all of her glory. These are the 20 secrets hotel clerks don't want you to know.

A touch of winter Via atlantiscasino.comNeed a little inspiration for a wintertime escape? Consider booking a stay here at the Atlantis Casino Resort and Spa in Reno, Nevada, where, weather-depending, you will see beautiful, Instagram-worthy snow-covered Sierra Nevada mountains. What's cool about this particular site is that while you'll see green grass below, the snow remains white and fluffy above.

Jungle love Via belcampobz.comThis dreamy resort, Belcampo Lodge in Punta Gorda, Toledo, Belize, is in the verdant hills above the Caribbean coast in Southern Belize. Here, you'll find a jungle lodge, a 12,000-acre nature reserve and an organic farm. But after a day of exploring, fly-fishing, and beach-bathing, you'll enjoy coming back to your suite that opens to the jungle. Four of the suites are even located super-high up, so you can see a breathtaking view of the Maya Mountains and the sea. Best of all? You also get a soaking tub and private butler service. Lay back and enjoy the view, for sure. Check out these 14 unusual hotels you'll want to go out of your way to visit.

Above the fray Via brown hotels.comThough it's true that any place you stay along the beautiful coastline of Croatia will offer once-in-a-lifetime sunsets, what's special about the Brown Beach House Croatia in Trogir, Croatia, is that it offers views of the pool and beach club from the rooms. Here, you'll see the crowds and be able to join in on the fun, as you enjoy direct access to the infamous Dalmatian beach. Just pick an off-peak time of year, so it's not 101 degrees! Get a look at 10 gorgeous beaches with the clearest water in the world.

Beachfront villa Via samui.intercontinental.comFor an escape from your everyday routine, you'll love waking up in a beachfront villa at InterContinental Samui Baan Taling Ngam Resort in Samui Baan, Thailand. It comes complete with a private plunge pool, open-air terraces and of course, panoramic views of the Five Islands, Angthong National Park and the Gulf of Thailand. Check out some of the most beautiful natural pools in the world.

Volcano views Via casapalopo.comIf you dream of visiting the Guatemalan highlands, this boutique beauty, Casa Palopo in Lake Atitlan, Guatemala, is worth the splurge. There's only 10 rooms at this colorful hotel, but each offer private terraces complete with seamless views of Lake Atitlan and the nearby volcanoes. And at night? Prepare to be astonished by the starry-night sky. While this hotel is a stunner, don't miss the world's most outrageous luxury hotels and resorts.

Miles of solitude Via seaisland.comThis luxury five-star resort is off the coast of Georgia on an island that's considered a true gem of the South, Sea Island. At the Sea Island Resort in Sea Island, you will find five miles of private beaches, and enjoy private balcony views from the many suites. The top-tiered suite is actually where President George H.W. Bush and Mrs. Bush stayed for their honeymoon in 1945!

Water for days Via ellerman.co.zaThe Bantry Bay of Cape Town is among the most-sought after places to visit, and this exclusive Cape Edwardian mansion, the Ellerman House in Cape Town, South Africa, is perched beautifully in this area, right on the slopes of Lion's Head. Views from the suites here will give you a clear look at the Atlantic Ocean and the city itself.

Vineyard views Via entrecielos.com Known for its incredible wine and fine dining options that pair perfectly with a lovely sunset, Mendoza is a must-see for many travelers who venture to this South American destination. Consider staying at Entre Cielos in Mendoza, Argentina, which offers a stay at the Vineyard Loft that's 30 feet above an 8-acre Malbec vineyard. Cheers!

Steps to the beach Via fairmont.com If you're going to venture to Mexico and want a little less party and little more R&R, book your stay in a casita suite at the Fairmont Mayakoba in the Riviera Maya. It's a separate private area that allows you to be a hop-and-a-skip from the beach, complete with exclusive butler service. And you can't forget the part you'll love waking up to each morning: the terrace off these suits includes a private infinity pool and roof lounge, with killer beach views.

Not a bad view in the house Via four seasons.com Fair warning: everywhere you look when you visit Hawaii will leave you in dreamy awe of this U.S. state. But for a super-luxe experience that's worth the money, stay at the Four Seasons Resort O'ahu at Ko Olina in Kapolei, Hawaii that offers a panoramic ocean view from the suites and rooms. We just hope you're ready to become Instagram-famous when you share your morning background. These are the 11 things to know before taking a Hawaiian vacation.

America's mountain Via gardenofthegodsclub.com Headed on a road trip to the great west? Make sure to map out a pit stop at Garden of the Gods Collection in Colorado Springs, Colorado. It offers a view for all in each of its 56 rooms. It frames the glory of what's considered America's Mountain, Pikes Peak.

Beautiful isolation Via gateway canyons.com Sometimes you need to truly escape from all of the madness and chaos of your everyday life and routine, and there's no better way than to retreat to nature. When you stay at the Gateway Canyons Resort & Spa in Gateway, Colorado, you'll be taken back by the sheer beauty of the infamous Palisade rock formation, which is visible from the rooms. You can take in the tranquility—with a glass of vino in hand—from your private patio and balcony.

Four islands Via grandwailea.com Named after their location, the Honua'ula suites in Grand Wailea, a Waldorf Astoria Resort in Maui, Hawaii, is meant to provide guests with the feeling of belonging. From each suite, you can see the islands of Kaho'olawe, Lanai, Molokini, and West Maui. Talk about a lot of view for the rate!

Mountain village Via fourseasons.com While it might cost you a bit more than say, going backpacking in Colorado, for a view that'll make you feel at peace on the slopes, the luxe Four Seasons Resort and Residences in Vail, Colorado, offers sweeping terrain views from the foot of Vail Mountain. Depending on where you rest your head, the view out your window could include the mountain itself or Vail Village, complete with a year-round heated pool and garden.

Bed with a view Via haciendalomajim.com For a boutique hotel experience that'll make you feel like you're part of nature, consider booking your getaway at this 17-room Hacinda Lomajim in Guadalajara, Mexico, located on the edge of the San Cristobal Canyon. You'll see this national landmark from your bed, or ahem, your outdoor Jacuzzi. After catching the view, you can put on your hiking boots to explore the nearby trails and waterfalls.

Tiny island, big view Via hangaroa.com Smack dab in the middle of the South Pacific is a tiny island named Easter that truly offers a get-out-of-town experience. With a small population and a secluded vibe, this island will insist you disconnect while you check out the view from Hangaroa Eco-Hotel + Spa in Easter Island, Chile. Each way you look from your suite, you won't be able to miss the royal blue waters.

Aloft in Barcelona Via hotelartsbarcelona.comThere's a chance you might not want to return home after you spend time in this seaside Spanish city with beautiful architecture and more than enough wine to last a lifetime. For a great view of the city, stay at the tallest building! The waterfront Hotel Arts Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain, has 483 sea or city views, offering a glimpse out into the Balearic Sea, the Olympic Marina, and many beaches.

A homerun for baseball fans Via hotel commonwealth.comFor the New England lovers who want to cheer on the Red Sox with a side of lobster and chowdah, a trip to Boston isn't complete without a stunning view of this northeast city. The Hotel Commonwealth earned the bragging rights for sparking a revival of Boston's Kenmore Square, a must-see for baseball fans. It's also the official hotel of the Red Sox, and when you book one of the Fenway Rooms, you can see an unobstructed view of the stadium.

The heart of Tuscany Via salviatino.comSet within the hills of Fiesole and within walking distance of the city center, this luxe Renaissance villa, II Salviatino, will make you feel like you woke up in an Italian fairy tale. Built in the 15th century, it's not only ripe with history for travelers who love to be part of the culture, but for the garden lovers, you'll enjoy the property's lush 12.5-acre private park. With 45 rooms, each offering a different angle of Florence's outdoor landscape—from the Tuscan hills to the Tuscan capital—you can't go wrong.

Feel like a celebrity Via serenohotels.comNot just for celebrities or millionaires, this Italian hotspot takes a step back from the traditional Italian landscape to offer a laid-back, yet high-end glimpse into the country. Book one of the 30 suites at II Sereno Lago di Como at Lake Como, Italy, which not only come with private furnished terraces, but offer gorgeous view of the lake itself.

Hooray for Hollywood Via intercontinenetallosangeles.comNo matter which room or suite you book at the InterContinental Los Angeles Century City at Beverly Hills in Los Angels, you'll be greeted with a private balcony or terrace that offers what feels like a never-ending view. You'll see everything from the Pacific Ocean to the Hollywood sign and downtown skyscrapers.

Bucket-list territory Via jicarolodge.comWant to truly get a break from your work emails and the stress of keeping a life up and running? Escape to the luxurious Jicaro Island Ecolodge in Granada Isleta, set on a private island in Nicaragua that's a mere boat ride away from Granada. You can choose from their nine casitas or separate bungalows, some with two-level accommodations including large master bedrooms, decks, and of course, views of the Mombacho Volcano and Lake Nicaragua. As one of the newest members of the National Geographic Unique Lodges of the World, it's worth adding to your bucket list.

Beach meets forest Via kuracostarica.comYou want to visit Costa Rica, but you don't want to have to pick between a beach day and visiting the rainforest? You don't have to! When you stay at the Kura Design Villas in Uvita, a small eco-friendly boutique hotel on the Southern coast of the country, you'll look out your suite window to see the area where the shore meets the forest. With only six luxury and hillside suites, book your reservation ASAP.

An eye for romance via rosewoodhotels.comWant to wake up to the sound of waves on the Sea of Cortez outside your window? Um, yes please! When you stay at Las Ventanas al Paraiso, A Rosewood Resort in Los Cabos, Mexico, a Five-Diamond resort, you'll enjoy what's considered some of the most peaceful—and romantic—views in all of Mexico.

City of lights via starwoodhotels.comFor a special occasion or just because you've always wanted to go, seeing Paris for the first time is a romantic experience. From the easy-to-drink wine, the clean streets and the sites, you'll want to soak up as much of the Parisian lifestyle as you can. That's why it's worth booking a stay at Le Metropolitan, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, which offers views of the iconic Eiffel Tower, right from the guest rooms.

Shoreline sites via serenohotels.comWhat sets apart Le Sereno St. Barth in St. Barth from the many other resorts on this Caribbean island is well, where it sits: right on the shoreline. No matter which suite you decide to book, you'll wake up to see swaying palm trees, crystal blue waters and the beaming sun.

Slow down and enjoy the view via mayabeachhotel.comThe motto of Belize could be considered "slow down," since the island wants its visitors to enjoy the sites, the food, and the culture, without rushing through the vacation. Consider staying at Maya Beach Hotel & Bistro in Placencia, a boutique gem where every room offers a view of the Caribbean ocean, a private porch or balcony, and direct access to the sea.

Purple mountain majesty via miravalresorts.comAs one of the most sought after destination spas in the world, you'll see awe-inspiring views of the famous Santa Catalina Mountains, known for their purple coloring from the rooms at Miraval Resort & Spa in Tucson, Arizona. With its location in the Sonoran Desert, the sunsets can't be compared, or the cascade of twinkling stars at nighttime from right outside your window.

Look down via ElDorado.comWhat's better than overlooking water? Being part of it. At the one-of-a-kind Palafitos-Overwater Bungalows at El Dorado Maroma, A Spa Resort, by Karisma in Riviera Maya, you can stay at one of the 30 over water suites that not only give views of the Caribbean, but featured glass-bottom floors, direct ladder access to the ocean, outdoor showers, and private infinity pools. If you think this hotel is gorgeous, check out these breathtaking underwater hotels around the world.

A perch in the clouds via postranchinn.comSet among the fluffy clouds and the only hotel in Big Sur that offers ocean views, the rustic, yet elegant Post Ranch Inn in Big Sur, California, will take your experience up a notch. You can choose from the coast-side rooms or the mountainside houses, all of which will offer a site worthy for an Instagram update. For an extra fee, you can get an even better view...from a helicopter! Here, they'll book you a ride from Del Monte aviation at Monterey Regional Airport, allowing you to see the Big Sur from the skies.

European skyline via regenthotels.comThough "stunning" might not be the first word that comes to your mind when you think of Berlin, you'll know better after your stay Regent Berlin, featuring Gendarmenmarkt Square as its backdrop. From their deluxe suites, you'll be able to enjoy a panoramic view that overlooks not only the square, but Berlin's skyline, too.

Year-round sunshine via regenthotels.comThere's only one way to describe the views you'll be able to digest from this resort: spectacular. Situated on the Boka Bay, the largest natural harbor in the Eastern Mediterranean and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, when you glance out your window at Regent Porto Montenegro in Tivat, Montenegro, you may see a dock for yachts, breathtaking sunsets, a picturesque beach, mountains, and more. With year-round sunshine-y temperatures, you can't go wrong with your travel dates, either.

Wine down via surfandsandresort.comNo matter which room you book at the Surf and Sand Resort in Laguna Beach, California, you'll enjoy a view of the coast and your own individual patio. Trust us when we recommend that you pour some vino and watch the sunset in the comfort of the robe provided by the resort. You may find yourself wondering, "What job?"

Treehouse vibe via tensingpen.comTensing Pen Resort in Negril, Jamaica, offers 17 cottages that are along limestone cliffs overlooking the Caribbean Sea. Actually known for its treehouse cottages, the balconies on these special suites offer sea and tropical views, all meant to make you feel like you're part of the culture and the community of the country.

A whale of a view via theinnatnewportranch.comWhile much of California offers an ocean experience what sets apart The Inn at Newport Ranch in Fort Bragg, CA in Mendocino County is its location. It's set on a 2,000-acre private preserve that has never been previously developed. From here, you'll see panoramic views of the Pacific ocean, and if you're lucky, you'll see migrating whales, too!

Sardine spotting via oysterboxhotel.comNot only will you see Umhlanga's iconic lighthouse and the Indian Ocean from your room at The Oyster Box in Durban, South Africa, but if you're strategic about your travel dates, you can also see a phenomenon that few know about. Every May through July, you can witness what's called "the sardine run" from your room. What's that? Kind of how it sounds: A pack of sardines run nine-miles long, attracting fishermen, dolphins, and sharks to chase them!

A view worth celebrating via thompsonhotels.comGoing on your honeymoon or taking a celebration trip with your partner? Consider booking the "Panoramic Suite" at the Thompson Playa del Carmen in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. This 1,000-square foot spectacular find offers floor-to-ceiling windows, an Aquaspa bathtub, a private terrace, and ocean views that can't be matched.

Just like heaven via vistacelestial.comFor a super-splurge, consider staying at Vista Celestial in Uvita, Costa Rica, located deep into the untouched areas in the southern part of the country. Here, you can choose between five private, modern, and stylish private villas that are all surrounded by the jungle and offer views of the Pacific Ocean and the famous whale's tail beach.

Colorblocked via zemibeach.comThink of the beach getaway of your dreams: A view of perfectly white sand from your soft white hotel sheets, and a blue, cascading ocean to compliment the colorblocking. Since Shoal Bay East is considered one of the world's best beaches, chances are high that you'll never tire of looking out your window at Zemi Beach House, in Anguilla, British Virgin Islands.

You'll leave your heart via hotelgriffon.comLocated in the iconic Embarcadero, you can book a trendy, waterfront room at Hotel Griffon that offers views of the San Francisco bay, or a city view one that overlooks the Financial District. We suggest ordering some takeout from the eatery in the lobby—Perry's—while opening the windows and taking in the cool area from the bay.

Tuscan skies via marriott.comJust an hour from Florence, the Renaissance Tuscany Il Ciocco Resort & Spa in Barga, Italy overlooks the Apuan mountains and the medieval village. Straight from your private balcony, you will look over lush green mountain views, white clouds, blue skies, and more Tuscan villas than you could ever dream of.

Desert experience via redrock.sclv.comIf you're less of a gambler and drinker and more into a desert experience, considering stay in the Summerlin Area of Las Vegas at the Red Rock Resort, Spa and Casino for Instagrammable-views of the well-known red rocks.

Party central via palms.comRight in the heart of downtown Viva la Vegas, you might blow a chunk of your winnings when you book the Real World Suite at Oasis at Gold Spike, but you'll definitely see a view worth writing home about. With 5,000-square feet, complete with living room space, three bedrooms, a full kitchen, and three rooftop patios that overlook the gatherings at Gold Spike backyard and downtown Vegas, we bet the party will never stop until it's time to board your plane home.

Gondolas galore via marriott.comYou'll need to take a 15-minute boat ride from the iconic St. Mark's Square to get to the JW Marriott Venice Resort & Spa in Venice, Italy, located on the private island of Isola delle Rose. But once you're there? You'll see a stunning view the one-and-only Venice.

Mexican dreams via rosewoodhotels.com For a little extra cash, you can enjoy a private terrace and gorgeous view of crystal blue waters in the beachfront presidential suite at the Rosewood Mayakoba in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. With beach chairs waiting for two, it's definitely a must-see for an anniversary trip.

Ferris fun via thompsonhotels.comHeaded to Emerald City? Consider booking the newly-opened Thompson Seattle that includes diverse views of both the sea and the land from the moment you wake up, including the famed Seattle Great Wheel.

Central Park peeping via marriott.comWhen you stay in the city that never sleeps, spinning a bit extra can get you more than just a little bit of a view. Consider the exquisite experience you'll have at JW Marriott Essex House, one of New York's historic hotels, when you book the Central Park Terrace Suite, offering a private, wraparound balcony. Get your Instagram fired up!

Dream view for a dream trip via danang.intercontinental.comFor a one-of-a-kind vacation, you want a one-of-a-kind view. That's what you'll get in this two-bedroom seaside Villa on the Rocks at InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort in Danang, Vietnam. It's surrounded by boulders at the foot of a mountain, facing the sea.

Honeymoon-worthy via thalasso.intercontinental.comGoing on a romantic getaway? Here, Mount Otemanu rises up out of the waters and you can view it, right from your room at the InterContinental Bora Bora Resort & Thalasso Spa in Bora, Bora. Talk about turning on the glitz.

Seaside luxury via pattaya.intercontinental.comNo matter which room you call your own, when you book your vacation at InterContinental Pattaya Resort in Pattaya, Thailand, you'll enjoy a private balcony that overlooks tropical gardens, the breathtaking ocean or the nearby Koh Larn Island.

