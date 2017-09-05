The Least-Visited Country in the World Is the Closest Thing to Paradise

mbrand85/shutterstockIf you’ve always dreamed of a private island getaway, this might be the next-best thing: An island hardly anyone visits.

That’s right, according to a report by the United Nations World Tourism Organization, there’s a tropical island that gets fewer than 2,000 visitors each year. (Here’s how to rent a private island for just $300 a night.)

The island of Tuvalu in the South Pacific promise to be an unspoiled sanctuary for however long you decide to stay—and since it’s an average 87 degrees year-round, we’ll assume that might be a while. (These are the 12 best island destinations in the U.S.) Expect pristine beaches, a low crime rate, and a thriving marine ecosystem of atolls, lagoons, and coral reefs.

So why don’t more people visit this lovely island? For one, it’s really hard to get to. Air Fiji sends flights in just three times a week, each leaving from Nadi International Airport in the Republic of Fiji, another South Pacific Island. Second, its own population is dwindling, and the U.N. has it listed as one of the islands the most likely to disappear into the ocean in the 21st century.

But if you like the idea of a tiny island that few are patient enough to get to, Tuvalu might be your next favorite destination.