When you're leaving for an international trip, a passport is the single most important thing to double check you remembered. After all, it's your one ticket to get out of the country—and get back in. Passports are powerful, but not all are created equal.

Depending on what passport you own (including the rarest passport in the world), you’ll need a visa to get into different countries. For instance, a U.S. passport is all you need to get into Peru. If you decide to head to Brazil while you’re there, though, you’ll need to apply for a visa. But a Peruvian passport would let you cross the border into Brazil without a visa.

Naturally, some passports will get you into more countries visa-free than others. Global financial advisory firm Arton Capital ranked every country’s passport from most to least powerful, based on how many countries it would give access to without a visa. The Passport Index updates in real time when new visa rules come out, and you can even explore passports by country or by color. (Find out what your passport color really means.)

Currently, Singapore reigns as the most powerful passport in the world. It gets their owners into 159 countries without a visa. In second place is Germany, which gives access to 158 countries. But none will cross a border if you’re part of this weird rule that considers some valid passports expired.

The United States, which has 154 visa-free countries on its list, doesn’t come in until the sixth group. It’s tied with Malaysia, Ireland, and Canada.

Count yourself lucky if you don’t rely on an Afghanistan passport—that document is the least powerful, only letting citizens into 22 countries without a visa. After that comes Pakistan and Iraq, both with 26 visa-free options.

