Here’s How You Can Get Back the Stuff That TSA Confiscated from You

Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock

Think you could get away with sneaking that exotic fruit from vacation along on your flight? Think again. Nothing is worse than watching helplessly as the TSA agent pulls the precious cargo out of your carry-on and tosses it in their bin of confiscated items. So long for now, sweet souvenir. (Maybe you should have tried the prohibited items least likely to get confiscated by the TSA, instead.)

But don’t give up hope yet! There’s simple way to possibly recover your confiscated treasures, Travel+Leisure reports.

On Govdeals.com, state agencies sell surplus or confiscated goods via a bidding system. Items delivered from the TSA often include bulk-sized amounts of pocket knives, corkscrews, and bottle openers—along with any of the oddest things the TSA have confiscated. Simply search under the category of your missing item and cross your fingers that it shows up. You may have to shell out a few bucks to recover it, but that certainly beats getting a new one if it’s special to you.

And don’t worry; the TSA isn’t selling your belongings for a profit. After an outside contractor removes the “contraband” from the airport, states then purchase the confiscated items and resell them online for some extra cash.

Can’t find your long lost item on the Internet? Try a nearby surplus center, another place where items from lost or confiscated luggage end up.

But if you’re attempting to recover an expensive shampoo or bottle of wine, we have some bad news: The TSA immediately tosses all confiscated liquids. Lesson learned! Make sure you’re not making any of these airport mistakes before your next flight, too.

[Source: Travel+Leisure]