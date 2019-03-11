The Only Way to Really Skip the Lines at Disney—and It’s Not a Fast Pass

John Raoux/AP/Shutterstock

The magic of Disney is what makes people of all ages visit and revisit the parks. Everyone loves wearing mouse ears and eating lots of Dole Whip treats, but there’s one big thing people dread—the lines. Of course, Disney vacations are popular for good reason, but there’s a way to enjoy the rides and skip the lines without the famous FastPass: VIP tours.

These private VIP tours are the foolproof way to skip the lines at Disney without the restrictions of FastPasses or MagicBands. The one caveat is their price—tours range from $425 to $625 an hour, depending on the season. That price doesn’t include the cost of park admission. There are a few other rules, too. You need to book a tour for at least seven hours, and you can only have up to ten guests, or you can pay for an additional tour guide if your family is on the large side. Even VIPs can’t get away with the 11 things Disney guests aren’t allowed to do.

Besides allowing you to skip the lines, VIP tours are 100 percent customizable. VIPs get special seats at parades and stage shows, and backstage access, too. Plus, there’s always a car nearby to shuttle everyone to and from your favorite park destinations. It’s also possible to tour multiple parks, not just the Magic Kingdom. Though you don’t need a VIP tour to benefit from these 14 Disney World insider secrets.

For those who want something a little more budget-friendly, the resort offers other pre-planned tours. Some popular tours include a behind-the-scenes look at how the park operates, a guided scavenger hunt, and a nighttime safari, among others. And there’s still always the FastPass for people who just want to check out their favorite Disney attractions. Make sure to add these 11 new ones coming to Disney in 2019 to your to-do list.