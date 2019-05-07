Former Employees Say This Is the Worst Job at Costco

Trong Nguyen/Shutterstock

Who doesn’t love a good trip to Costco? Whether you’re getting these essentials you should always get at Costco or enjoying some weirdly delicious Costco pizza, a trip to this store almost always guarantees a good time, at least for shoppers. It may be a different story though for Costco employees. They have some secrets they won’t tell you including what the worst job is at the popular superstore.

Overall, Costco employees are pretty happy. The chain was named one of the best places to work by Glassdoor in 2019, 2017, and 2016 and has a four-star rating on the site. Over 80 percent of employees would recommend the job to a friend and nearly 100 percent approve of CEO Craig Jelinek, whom Glassdoor named a top CEO in 2018. Business Insider reports employees love the pay, the benefits, the job security, and the way the company allows them room to grow.

But employees of Costco say every job at the company is challenging and some are more difficult than others. One Reddit user and Costco employee says it can be difficult working as a frontend cashier at the store and having to push its programs. Supervisor positions can also be difficult because you’re “babysitting” employees and people are often upset with you. But the worst job? Entrance door service member. “It’s boring,” says this one employee. “Trying to stand in one place hurts more than moving around. You have to acknowledge every member that comes in.”

Yikes! Even though these jobs are rough, employees overall feel the company’s fair in its pay and benefits. If you want to know more Costco employee secrets, here’s one employee’s confessions on what they learned working at the chain.