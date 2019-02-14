This Is the Best-Selling Car of All Time

It's been on the market for more than 50 years, but this car is still holding strong.

It’s easy enough to find out which car has been flying off the lots in a given year, but there’s one car in particular that has truly stood the test of time.

There are a handful of models in the running, starting with a couple of Volkswagens: the Beetle and the Golf (aka Rabbit). Beetles captured hearts as Herbie in the The Love Bug in 1968, which ended up being its top-selling year. They’ve dropped in popularity since, and Volkswagen is ending the car’s production, but with more than more than 22.7 million since its 1938 debut, Punch Buggies still hold strong as one of the all-time best-selling vehicles. Find out which car brands are the best and worst in customer satisfaction.

The Volkswagen Golf, meanwhile, was the best-selling car in Europe for seven years straight, until losing out to the Ford Fiesta in March 2017. But the hatchback is still a strong seller, having sold more than 33 million cars over the years, according to data from Road and Track and carsalesbase.com.

Then along comes the Ford F-Series, which has been America’s top-selling vehicle for 37 years straight (and the top truck for 42), giving it a strong spot in the global sales too. As of 2017, more than 26 million trucks had been sold in the model’s 70-year history. But if we’re looking at worldwide sales, another car takes the cake for most popular of all time—and it’s certainly not the car brand with the worst reputation in America.

Toyota Corolla is the official best-seller in the auto world. It made its debut in 1966, and 50 years later, more than 44.1 million Corollas had been sold worldwide. It’s not the sexiest model ever, but the cars do have that middle-market appeal that makes them a solid choice for those of us who can’t afford a Ferrari. The newest Corolla’s base price is a reasonable $18,700—about $3,500 cheaper than its main competitors—while still offering reliability, trusty safety features, and great mileage. Sure beats the least reliable car in the industry!