Andrey Popov/ShutterstockA lot of thought goes into buying a new car, like what the interior and exterior features are, how the engine runs, and its safety technology (here are some tips you should know before you head out car shopping). Perhaps the most enjoyable part of the process is deciding what color you’d like your new vehicle to be. As it turns out, the color you choose may be a factor of your chances of getting into an accident. (Here’s something you should never, ever do while driving—and it’s not texting.)

According to Kelley Blue Book, silver is the most popular car color with white as a close second. Of the two, however, white exceeds silver in its safety ratings, according to past research done by Monash University’s Accident Research Centre.

In accordance with the study, white cars are 12 percent less likely to get into an accident than black cars are, regardless of the time of day. Cream, yellow, and beige cars also ranked closely behind white.

Besides black, the most dangerous car colors are grey (11 percent higher risk), silver (10 percent higher risk), blue (7 percent higher risk), and red (7 percent higher risk). (By the way, if you own any of these types of cars, you’re at a greater risk of having your car stolen. With that in mind, here are some things you should never leave in your car.)

Despite white being ranked as the safest car color at any time of the day, all cars face a potentially higher crash risk when there is less visibility, such as driving in poor weather conditions or during nighttime hours. Want more car safety tips? Make sure you know how to handle these scary driving situations with these safe driving tips.