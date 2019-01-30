Akos Nagy/Shutterstock

This is one superlative no one wants their city to win. Pest control company Orkin recently released its Top 50 Bed Bug Cities list, compiled with data of the places where Orkin performed the most treatments for bed bugs from December 2017 through November 2018. The reality is that bed bugs have shown up in cities and towns all across America, from mansions to cramped apartments. They’ve been increasing in number in the United States since the turn of the century due to increased travel and limitations on certain insecticides, but numbers have been especially high in these cities. There’s not too much you can do to stop them; early detection is critical because there is no foolproof way to keep them out of your home. Here are the warning signs you’re about to have a bed bug problem.

Taking first place on the list for the third year in a row was Baltimore, followed closely by neighboring Washington, D.C., then Chicago; Los Angeles; Columbus, Ohio; New York; Cincinnati; Detroit; Atlanta; and Philadelphia. New York, infamous for bed bugs, rose to sixth place, up two spots from last year. Atlanta and Philadelphia weren’t in the top ten last year, but this year they were numbers nine and ten, respectively, moving San Francisco and Dallas out of the leading positions (not that they’d want to be there). No matter where you are, beds aren’t the only places you’ll find these pests—this is how to find (and get rid of) bed bugs in your car.

So if you live in or are visiting any of these cities, it’s wise to be a little more vigilant about your susceptibility to bed bugs and maybe stock up on a bed bug killer like this. According to the CDC, bed bugs often come into contact with people by way of luggage, bags, clothes, bedding, furniture, or anywhere they can easily hide and hitch a ride. Always inspect hotel rooms or any place you might be staying—here’s a guide to how to do so properly. Next, make sure you know these 16 secrets for getting rid of bed bugs.