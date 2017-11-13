17 Famous Company Names You’re Actually Pronouncing All Wrong

Most businesses could not care less how you say their name as long as you spell your name correctly on the credit card slip. But in case you’re wondering, here are the incorrect and correct ways to say …

By

Ikea

Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/mattjeacock

How we pronounce it: eye-key-ah
How you're supposed to pronounce it: ih-key-yah

Are you mispronouncing these words also? Even smart people say them wrong!

Adidas

Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/mattjeacock

How we pronounce it: uh-deed-aas
How you’re supposed to pronounce it: aah-dee-das

Here are some of the most mispronounced food words.

Zagat

Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/mattjeacock

How we pronounce it: za-get
How you’re supposed to pronounce it: za-GAT

You've probably been saying these 10 place names wrong, too.

Nutella

Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/mattjeacock

How we pronounce it: nuh-tell-uh
How you’re supposed to pronounce it: new-tell-uh

Are you guilty of using these words and phrases wrong?

Content continues below ad

Porsche

Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/mattjeacock

How we pronounce it: porsh
How you’re supposed to pronounce it: por-sha

You might be messing up these common brand names, too.

Fage

Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/mattjeacock

How we pronounce it: fahj
How you’re supposed to pronounce it: fah-yay

Here are 24 other things you've probably been saying wrong this whole time.

Hyundai

Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/mattjeacock

How we pronounce it: hi-un-dye
How you’re supposed to pronounce it: hun-day

These are some of the hardest words to pronounce in the English language.

Hoegaarden

Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/mattjeacock

How we pronounce it: ho-gar-den
How you’re supposed to pronounce it: who-gar-den

These irregular plural words sound totally wrong—but they're correct.

Content continues below ad

Hermes

Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/mattjeacock

How we pronounce it: her-meez
How you’re supposed to pronounce it: air-mez

These are some other fashion terms you might be pronouncing incorrectly.

Givenchy

Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/mattjeacock

How we pronounce it: Gah-vin-chee
How you’re supposed to pronounce it: zhee-von-she

Did you know you've probably been saying "the" wrong half the time?

Volkswagen

Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/mattjeacock

How we pronounce it: volks wag-en
How you’re supposed to pronounce it: vo-ks var-gun

Renault

Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/mattjeacock

How we pronounce it: ren-old
How you’re supposed to pronounce it: ren-oh

Content continues below ad

Sega

Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/mattjeacock

How we pronounce it: say-ga
How you’re supposed to pronounce it: see-ga

Louis Vuitton

Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/mattjeacock

How we pronounce it: loo-is vee-ton
How you’re supposed to pronounce it: loo-ee we-taahn

Samsung

Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/mattjeacock

How we pronounce it: sam-sung
How you’re supposed to pronounce it: sam-song

Bayer

Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/mattjeacock

How we pronounce it: bay-er
How you’re supposed to pronounce it: buy-er

Content continues below ad

Saucony

Emma Kapotes/Rd.com, iStock/mattjeacock

How we pronounce it: sow-cone-ee
How you’re supposed to pronounce it: SOCK-a-nee

View as Slideshow

Become more interesting every week!

how we use your e-mail
We will use your email address to send you this newsletter. For more information please read our privacy policy.