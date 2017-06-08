Swayed by the moon Skylines/ShutterstockFor a long time, it has been thought that a full moon makes people crazy. And while it may not turn you into a werewolf or land you in the psych ward, there must be some truth behind the idea that we are emotionally connected to the moon, right? LA-based astrologer Athena Perrakis, Ph.D, explains, "The full moon affects our bodies and it affects the oceans. Since our bodies are made up, proportionally, of so much water, it's easy to understand how the moon would pull us and sway us just like the ocean." When the moon is full, Dr. Perrakis claims that it is high tide for emotions, and you best be careful not to get swept away. Learn the full moon myths you can safely ignore.

Everyone has both light and dark inside them. Positive or negative, the full moon takes your strongest qualities and enhances them. According to Dr. Perrakis, the full moon has a way of bringing both sides out into the open. "In the literal sense, what the full moon does is expand and it magnifies everything." The sign of Aries, for example, is ambitious, outgoing, and personable. The positive side of an Aries during a full moon is the greater desire to be social and to share their opinions with others; however, Aries is also very headstrong. "Aries is ruled by Mars, which is a planet of war; they don't hesitate to engage in conflict, especially in conversation. So at the full moon, they can feel agitated." If you find yourself in an argument with an Aries around the time of the full moon, brace yourself, because they are prone to anger and will not hold back.

At the same time that a full moon can magnify an astrological sign's natural characteristics, it can also make people feel things more intensely. This can be good or bad, depending on your state of mind when the full moon rises. The passionate Scorpio, for example, is already an intense sign, so things can get even more heated for this sign under a full moon. "Scorpio is the darkest sign of the zodiac, meaning that it takes all of its water energy that it shares with Cancer and Pisces and takes it to a deeper, darker place," Dr. Perrakis remarks. Moreover, Scorpio is known as the most sexual sign of the zodiac, and that can manifest itself twofold during the full moon: The intimacy a Scorpio is able to conjure up during a full moon is unparalleled, but the downside to the full moon is that it can intensify drama, stubbornness, and controlling aspects. Pisces, while also very passionate, is almost the exact opposite of a Scorpio in this instance. Instead of projecting intense emotions, Pisces open themselves up to them. "Of all the signs of the zodiac, Pisces is the most empathic. That can be a great thing at the full moon. It can make you feel really close to people. But if you're too empathic and you don't shield your energy well, you could end up feeling really drained." On the bright side, Pisces can find itself feeling more inspired than ever during a full moon.

The full moon can also lend an increased sense of energy, which each sign of the zodiac handles differently. For instance, a Leo would react much differently to the energy of a full moon than would a Virgo. "Leo loves the full moon because Leo is all about passion and creativity and enthusiasm," Dr. Perrakis says. "Leo is constantly craving access to bigger energy, so at the full moon you're going to see Leos being extremely outgoing, extremely enthusiastic, [and] possibly creating something new. Leos tend to be very entrepreneurial and so they take that full moon energy and put it towards new ventures." The dark side of those qualities, however, is that a Leo can become overly enthusiastic to the point that they are overbearing and bossy. A Virgo, on the other hand, enjoys the increased energy brought on by the full moon because it allows them to increase their work productivity. "Virgos love to get organized and they love to prioritize and they find that extra energy helps them get more work done."

Yes, the full moon obviously provides more literal light than other phases of the moon, but it also has an illuminating property in terms of awareness and realization. Now, Virgos don't like this very much because they don't thrive in the spotlight like some of the other zodiac signs do. "Virgos don't like to be the focus of attention or conversation," Dr. Perrakis. "I always call the full moon the astrological spotlight because it just highlights whatever it touches. It makes Virgo a little uncomfortable." Capricorns are a different story. "The magnifying energy of the full moon can actually help [Capricorns] have a better sense of visibility about their priorities. It actually will illuminate the path to achievement and success for them." The overwhelming brightness of the moon can put some on edge while others use it as a powerful guide.

While Capricorns do enjoy the increased success they might have during the phase of the full moon, on the whole, they find this time rather troublesome. All of the magnified energy that the full moon provides shakes up the usual routine. As emotions sway and strengthen, it is a time of uncertainty, which is one thing Capricorns hate and why they don't like full moons. "Capricorns like to maintain a state of equilibrium in their life. They are about creating solid foundations and about making progress," Dr. Perrakis says. "They don't like energies that destabilize their environment; it makes them uncomfortable." But while Capricorn can get frustrated by the uncertainty of the full moon, Sagittarius and Aquarius revel in it. Aquarians love the full moon because they love to take on new things. This sign actually loves change, so any destabilizing effect the moon might have won't bother them. Sagittarius, too, tends to be more positive about it. "Sagittarius has the most fun at the full moon because Sagittarius is the sign of freedom," she explains. "At the full moon, they feel like it's an opportunity to break out of old patterns, to find new ways to create excitement or to break a cycle that they've been stuck in."

Cancer has the distinction of being a sign that is ruled by the moon, so everything about the full moon hits harder for them. "Cancers are the sign that feel everything very intensely, especially as it relates to home," Dr. Perrakis says. "The light side of that at the full moon is they feel like they have more energy than ever to communicate their feelings, to love their family, to be intimate with their partner. The other side of that is that they can become overwhelmed by their own feelings." Don't be surprised, Cancer, if you find yourself crying a lot at the full moon because your emotions are welling up and you can't control them, she says. Normally adventurous, sociable, and fun-loving Geminis can have a hard time, too. "Sometimes Geminis feel misunderstood. They can feel isolated and alone, which Geminis do not like," Dr. Perrakis says.

Money woes for Taurus Skylines/Shutterstock "Taurus has a focus on finances," Dr. Perrakis states. "And so at the full moon you might see a heightened anxiety about money." While the full moon could provide great potential for success with financial endeavors, it can also cause a Taurus much more concern than usual. Libra, on the other hand, is not so consumed by material things, rather, it is a sign that preoccupies itself with creating harmony between others. This in itself might be anxiety-inducing during the full moon. "Full moons tend to bring out intense energy between people and so it's harder for [Libras] to establish harmony. If you have an Aries who's arguing with a Taurus about money, the Libra is going to want to make them both happy, and at the full moon that's going to be harder to do than at any other time." "Taurus has a focus on finances," Dr. Perrakis states. "And so at the full moon you might see a heightened anxiety about money." While the full moon could provide great potential for success with financial endeavors, it can also cause a Taurus much more concern than usual. Libra, on the other hand, is not so consumed by material things, rather, it is a sign that preoccupies itself with creating harmony between others. This in itself might be anxiety-inducing during the full moon. "Full moons tend to bring out intense energy between people and so it's harder for [Libras] to establish harmony. If you have an Aries who's arguing with a Taurus about money, the Libra is going to want to make them both happy, and at the full moon that's going to be harder to do than at any other time."

While there's nothing you can do to stop a full moon, obviously, what you can control is you. If you find yourself becoming increasingly agitated or negative around a full moon, take a step back. "For everyone, the key is awareness," Dr. Perrakis concludes. "Think about the strongest qualities of your sign. What would those qualities look like if they were given a turbo charge of energy? You have to be aware of that in yourself so you can understand how people react to you." If you know that the moon gives you an excess of emotion or energy, think about how to direct it in a way that is positive. Instead of being at the mercy of the moon, use it to your advantage.

