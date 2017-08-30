For photo fabricators, Photoshop is easy. For everyone else, not so much. One in three people, for example, will be fooled by one these doctored photos, while almost everyone will convince themselves that there isn’t a snake in this photo. Sure, fake photos can be fun for entertainment purposes, but when it comes to something claiming to be news, not spotting a false shot could dangerous.

For example, no spider is this large—but this is harmless and easily debunked. But, before you go sharing any other photo, follow these simple steps to be sure you’re not getting fooled by the fakery, courtesy of LifeHacker.

First, this will require you to have Google Chrome. Next, right-click the image you want to check. When a drop-down menu appears, select “Search Google for Image.” The search engine will then do the work for you, either bringing you to the source of the image, or bringing you to the land of six different sites that prove it to be fabricated.

Buzzfeed reporter Jane Lytvynenko has the process broken down in gif form and for mobile here and here.

Also, the above photo is clearly fake because sadly unicorns aren’t real. (Sorry, kids.) If it makes you feel any better, a unicorn-like creature did once exist, and they found the fossils to prove it.

[Source: LifeHacker]