James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

She may not be the Queen of England yet, but Kate Middleton definitely rules the style game. Not only does she have a clever trick for repeating her outfits, but she can even make wearing heels less painful. It seems like there’s nothing she can’t pull off. (But when it comes to fashion trendsetting, this royal is number one.)

However, if you’re paying attention, there is one thing you’ll never see the Duchess of Cambridge wear: nail polish. Why? As per royal dress code, only natural-looking nails are allowed to be worn at official royal events.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise to any Anglophiles out there. After all, it’s no secret that the British royal family has plenty of strict traditions and rules. Members can’t sign autographs, for example, or show affection in public.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean that they must abstain from all polish. Queen Elizabeth II has been wearing this one nail polish color for nearly 30 years. Kate wore a similar, light pink shade on her wedding day, mixing Bourjois Rose Lounge and Essie Allure to create an original hue. (And this is the fragrance that the duchess wore on her wedding day, too.) Plus, rumor has it that the Duchess of Cambridge has been known to show off a red pedicure when she’s wearing sandals.

Who knows? Perhaps one day we’ll see the duchess step out sporting a bright red shade on her fingernails, as well. It wouldn’t be the first time the royal family has broken their own protocol.

[Source: Marie Claire]