This Is the Most Termite-Infested City in America

Roaches, bedbugs, and even ticks are finding their way into homes across America—and termites are making a name for themselves too. In fact, pest and termite control company Terminix published a report based on service data from their 300 branches in the United States. The report identified 25 American cities where residents should be on high alert for termites. Out of all the locations with the highest number of termite services, Houston, Texas holds the top spot. Termites can be pretty smart, read up on these secrets they don’t want you to know.

The other most-infested cities are Los Angeles; Mobile; San Antonio; San Diego; Dallas; Memphis; Jacksonville; Miami; and Tampa. One thing these cities have in common? Most of these cities are located in warmer climates. That makes sense since termites like warm, dark places and moist soil, according to Terminix. That said, other cities in cooler climates are still at risk for termites.

So it’s no surprise that more than 600,000 homes in the United States deal with termite infestations each year, Terminix reports. In total, termites cost $2 billion in damage and treatment for homeowners, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). If these stats have your skin crawling, you’ll want to look at these exterminator nightmares that will make you cringe.

There are two main types of termites to know: subterranean termites and drywood termites. The subterranean variety lives underground and reportedly cause the most damage, the CDC warns. Drywood termites don’t require moisture from soil and colonize above ground instead. This variety can be more difficult to treat than other types because their infestation sites are trickier to locate, per Terminix.

To protect your home, the National Pest Management Association recommends limiting any moisture around the house, repairing leaky faucets, and replacing any loose mortar around your basement foundation. If you’re already seeing signs of them around your home, try this termite killer spray. To ensure that you’re prepared, check out the sneaky signs your home is about to be infested.