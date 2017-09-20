The man in the mirror

Fifteenth-century artist Jan van Eyck couldn't resist sneaking himself into his famous Arnolfini Portrait. In a not-so-secret act of self-promotion, van Eyck wrote "Jan van Eyck was here 1434" on the wall in Latin behind the two figures. But far less noticeable are the other two figures in this painting. If you take a close look at the mirror on the wall, you'll be able to spot two people who appear to be standing about where the "viewer" of this scene would be. It is widely believed that the one with his hand raised is supposed to be van Eyck.