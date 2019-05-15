This Is Why Your IKEA Mugs Have a Strange Chip on the Bottom

via ikea.com

IKEA mugs pretty much look like any other mugs out there, except for one small chip on the bottom of the mug. Have you ever seen it before? It looks out of place, given that there aren’t any other aligning chips on the bottom. It almost seems like the chip was due to an accident, but the smoothness of it proves that there was an intention for the chip’s existence. So, what exactly does it mean then?

According to IKEA’s website, the tiny chip at the bottom is known as a drainage gate. “The drainage gates on the underside transport water away that may otherwise accumulate when the mug is upside down in the dishwasher.” This cup technology is one of the weird things you never knew about IKEA.

Of course, we all knew IKEA’s furniture was made for ultimate function and convenience. But this innovative trick is downright genius. Think about it: How many times have you washed dishes in the dishwasher, only to find out some of them collected dirty water and you have to wash them all over again? It’s not exactly a pleasant experience, which IKEA completely understands.

Plus, the mugs at IKEA are super cheap! You can snag a VARDAGEN mug for $1.99 over at IKEA, chip and all! Get a whole set for your kitchen and you can kiss the dirty water goodbye. VARDAGEN doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue. There is, however, a specific way IKEA products get their names.

Speaking of IKEA, did you hear IKEA is making major changes starting in 2020? It’s kind of a big deal!