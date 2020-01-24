Why Your Local Aldi Store Doesn’t Have a Phone Number

It’s rare that you need to call your grocery store, but if you have a question about a specific item, want to know if something is in stock, or if they have limited hours on certain holidays, a quick phone call can save you a failed trip to the store. Well, if you try to give your local Aldi a call, you’ll be out of luck. This is the real reason why Aldi’s groceries are so cheap.

When you search Google for an Aldi store close to you, a phone number does come up. However, when you call you will hear a prerecorded message saying, “Thank you for contacting Aldi U.S. Due to our limited store staffing, the phone numbers for our stores are unlisted. This is part of our savings model that allows us to pass on significant savings to our customers.”

Instead of hiring employees to answer phones at each store, they pass the savings onto you. They have around three to five employees working in a store at any given time and Aldi wants their main focus to be on serving the customers in the store. So, they’re putting in time ringing people up, stocking the shelves, or helping people find products around the store instead of sitting behind a desk answering phones. Another way they pass savings onto customers is by making you pay to use their shopping carts.

Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

Aldi doesn’t want to leave you hanging though if you have a question and can’t make it into the store. They have a customer service line ((800) 325-7894) that gives you the option to talk to a real person Monday through Friday from 9 a.m to 5 p.m eastern time. It also allows you to learn about store hours and locations, employment opportunities, product information, to give store feedback, purchase gift cards, get donation information, or follow up on a case. You can also visit their website to get information and go to their Contact Us page to be lead to a section with frequently asked questions, an email address, and a mailing address where you can send questions and concerns.

Making the trip to the store to ask your question will probably be worth it anyway because you'll get some major savings on groceries.