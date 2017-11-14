Elena Veselova/Shutterstock

Most would agree that Thanksgiving is for friends, family, and—most importantly—food. In other words, this is the one time of year when it’s acceptable to stuff your face with turkey, rolls, and green bean casserole. (And here’s exactly how to eat as much as humanly possible.) But no matter which way you slice it, nothing says Thanksgiving quite like a good, old-fashioned pie.

Some families prefer a perfect piece of pecan, while others like a satisfying slice of sweet potato. But which pie takes the cake, so to speak? Pillsbury, America’s go-to company for all things baked, aggregated data from searches on its website to reveal which pie holds the biggest piece of the country’s heart. And their results aren’t what you might expect.

Overall, apple pie took the No. 1 spot as the America’s favorite post-Thanksgiving dinner indulgence. Pillsbury’s data showed that 32.1 percent of people searched for this classic American treat. Surprised? Learn more about how apple pie became America’s favorite dessert.

Pumpkin pie came in a distance second place, making up 23.2 percent of searches on the website. Chicken pot pie (22.1 percent), pecan pie (16.6 percent), and sweet potato pie (6 percent) were among the top five favorite pies, respectively.

Did your favorite make the list? If not, feel free to chow down anyway. It may be called “Turkey Day,” but no holiday dinner is complete without pie. That’s not the only American ritual we love, though; you’ll want to steal these 9 meaningful Thanksgiving traditions for your own family.