You’ve Been Eating Chicken Wings All Wrong

Joshua Resnick/Shutterstock

Tired of gnawing away at your chicken wings but never quite reaching all of that juicy meat? What about those grimy, sauce-covered fingers after digging in? All meat lovers have been there at least once or twice (if not every time!). Turns out, there’s a hassle-free way to eat your chicken wings… but it’s probably not how you’ve been doing it.

Never fear! We have a step-by-step tutorial on how to eat chicken wings the right way—and it will change your life.

Step 1

Take hold of the chicken wing on either end. Grip the wide end tightly, and tear off the cartilage and set it aside.

Step 2

Squeeze the other end and grab the larger bone with your free hand. Twist it until it loosens and pull it out of the wing altogether. Set it aside.

Step 3

Next, do the same with the smaller bone. This one can be tricky to get ahold of but will be easier to pull out.

Step 4

Eat it! There are no bones or cartilage that you shouldn’t be eating in the chicken wing left, so you can eat it in a few bites or just chomp down the whole thing in one go.

This method tends to be far less messy and will definitely get you more of the meat and whatever delicious sauce you like to drizzle on your wings. Still not convinced? Take a look at this video by Business Insider or just give it a go next time you order chicken wings and maybe you’ll change your mind!

