Christian-Fischer/ShutterstockYes, you realize there’s a scary side effect of eating French fries, but you’ve been salivating over thoughts of fast food for your entire commute home. Now that you’ve paid the drive-thru cashier, the drool-worthy smell of crispy, salty potatoes wafting from the paper bag has kept you sane through traffic. When you finally reach your kitchen table (or couch, no judgment) you open the bag and… your fries have gone soggy.

There are few things more disappointing than a mushy French fry. That deep-fried goodness just isn’t as good without the crisp outer layer you’ve been craving. (This is the secret ingredient that makes McDonald’s fries so good.) Luckily, there’s one easy way to keep your fries from going limp.

Instinct would tell you to keep your fast food bag closed while you drive to keep the food inside nice and hot. There’s just one problem: By trapping the warm steam in the bag, you’re also trapping that moisture. As that steam swirls around in the bag, that moisture is going right back into your fries, leaving you with disappointing mushiness.

The solution? Keep the bag open, suggests Reddit user zachtray76. By letting the steam escape, your fries will stay crisp as ever until you can finally eat them. Just be careful ordering your guilty pleasure at this chain that has the uhealthiest fries in America (Sorry!).

If the idea of a cold (or at least not piping-hot) fry is your bigger concern, a commenter has a good compromise. Leave your bag open and put it on the floor. Now crank the heat on feet setting to get warm—but dry—air, keeping your food toasty. Genius!

