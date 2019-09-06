This State Has the Most Burger Kings in the Country

Have a hankering for a Whopper? If so, you’re well-situated to satisfy that craving if you’re in the Sunshine State. That’s right, Florida is the state with the most Burger King franchises in the United States.

According to the data company ScrapeHero, as of July 29, 2019, there were 7,237 Burger Kings across the United States. Florida came out ahead of all other states, with a total of 571 Burger Kings. Fittingly, it’s actually where the first-ever Burger King location was, too!

That works out to 8 percent of the Burger Kings in the United States, or one for every 37,000 Florida residents. The cities of Miami, Jacksonville, and Orlando are the top three cities in the Sunshine State for the number of franchises. Miami, where the first iteration of the chain was located, still has the most—even though it actually wasn’t called “Burger King” when it first opened.

Florida has some serious competition, though. California is just a few franchises behind, with 568. And the Lone Star State, Texas, is home to 553 BKs. New York and Ohio round out the top five, with 342 and 337 franchises respectively. More of a Big Mac fan? If you’re looking for the Golden Arches, here’s the state with the most McDonald’s.

Of course, most states have far fewer Burger Kings than Florida. The average number of BKs per state is 144.