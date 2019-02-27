See the Fried Chicken Recipe That’s Been Viewed Over 200,000 Times

Taste of Home

It can be hard to replicate KFC’s famous fried chicken; attempting to make it in your own kitchen never seems to work out. If you’ve ever tried and failed to make your own crispy, yet soft and flavorful fried chicken for dinner, you’re in luck. This recipe from our sister site, Taste of Home, is sure to hit the spot and might even taste better than the stuff you get from Colonel Sanders.

This dinner recipe will only take you about 30 minutes, and home chefs that have tried it rave about the delicious outcome. “My son and I made this recipe for supper last night and we were so happy with the results! I’m in my early 50s and this chicken tastes how KFC chicken used to taste,” reader Alisa shared after giving the recipe five stars. “It is not as salty as some of the recipes that we have tried, and we really liked the subtle flavors of the herbs (in the poultry seasoning). Definitely a winner!” Make sure you use this trick to know when your chicken is done cooking.

It’s no surprise that over 200,000 people have viewed this fried chicken recipe—and that high number only accounts for the home cooks that have viewed it this year! Around 4,500 people view the recipe daily. Follow these extra tips to make irresistible homemade fried chicken.

Using oil to cook the chicken can get a little messy, but the end result is well worth it. If you’re worried about getting splashed with oil, get your own deep fryer to help make the cooking process easier and safer.

Check out the recipe in action below to get a better idea of how you can cook this up yourself. Just a heads up, you might want to double it, because your family is sure to gobble all the chicken up before you have a chance to sit down. Even if you’re a skeptic, you should still try your hand at making this basic fried chicken recipe, and add it to these other recipes everyone should know by the time they’re 35.