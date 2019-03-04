This Secret Technique is the Key to Tender, Juicy Stir-Fry Chicken

artcomedy/Shutterstock

Whether it’s mastering fluffy rice or the perfectly balanced sweet-and-sour sauce, it’s tricky to recreate favorite Chinese restaurant dishes in your own kitchen. In particular, the soft, melt-in-your-mouth texture of a chicken stir-fry just doesn’t taste the same at home. So what’s the secret? Velveting chicken. Check out these other cooking tricks that are only taught in culinary schools, too.

In the cooking world, the term velveting means to pass through hot oil or hot water for a brief period of cooking time. It’s a popular Chinese technique that is used to lock in the meat’s juices and keep it moist and tender. And good news—this technique can be used on any type of meat. Velveting may be a restaurant trade secret, but this cooking technique is so easy, any home cook can master it with ease. Make sure you memorize this easy trick to know when chicken is done before you start cooking.

How to make perfect velvet chicken

You’ll need

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into one-inch pieces

1 egg white, beaten

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1/8 teaspoon white pepper (black is OK too)

Tools:

Resealable plastic bag

Step 1: Get mixing

In a small bowl, beat the egg white. Then combine the egg white, soy sauce, and cornstarch into a large resealable plastic bag. Give it a gentle shake to combine.

Pro tip: Alternatively, you can use red wine vinegar to replace the soy sauce in the mixture.

Step 2: Coat the chicken and let it sit

Add the chicken to the bag, seal it up, and turn to coat. Eye it to make sure every inch of the chicken is thoroughly covered. Then, pop the chicken into the fridge for at least 30 minutes.

Step 3: Poach it

When the chicken is done marinating, it’s time to get cooking. Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Carefully drop in the chicken and cook for about three minutes until the chicken is just cooked through. (The meat should turn from pink to a milky white.) Carefully strain the chicken using a slotted spoon and transfer to a plate lined with paper towels to dry. Learn how to poach chicken perfectly with expert advice from our Test Kitchen.

Step 4: Fry, fry, fry

Get stir-fryin’! Once your chicken is completely dry, add it into your favorite stir-fry recipe. Despite the extra steps, you’ll find that velveting chicken is completely worth it. It means juicier, more flavorful chicken in every bite.

But don’t stop there. That juicy velvet chicken is perfect for incorporating into other dishes, too. Try it in quesadillas, casseroles, chilis, and more—but make sure you’re watching out for these 20 ways you’re cooking chicken wrong!