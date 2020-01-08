Why You Shouldn’t Touch the Sushi at All-You-Can-Eat Buffets

All-you-can-eat buffets seem like a food mecca with a seemingly endless amount of delicious food. Depending on the buffet, there’s often a wide variety of food options available like soups, salads, and bowls of pasta. However, you have to take extra care in deciding what goes on your plate. After taking a walk around the buffet to take in all of the options, it might be best to skip the enticing rolls of sushi displayed on the counter and load up on one of the 13 foods nutritionists always eat at buffets, instead.

“Eating sushi that is made with raw meat may put you at risk for foodborne illness,” says Lauri Wright , PhD, RDN, Spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and Chair of the Department of Nutrition & Dietetics at the University of North Florida. “Without cooking, the fish may harbor such bacteria as salmonella, vibrio, and some parasites. Properly processing and handling the sushi can reduce the risk of food poisoning. That being said, all-you-can-eat buffets can often be a food safety challenge in themselves because it is hard to maintain the proper temperatures even on a bed of ice and the food sits out for a long time.” Pay attention to the 9 rules about eating Japanese food that you must follow , too.

Sushi certainly isn’t the only thing you’ll want to be concerned with at all-you-can-eat buffets. “Besides the danger of foodborne illness in sushi and other foods at a buffet, consider also the many hands touching the serving utensils,” says Wright. “The person touching the serving spoon ahead of you might have just sneezed into their hand or gone to the bathroom before touching the spoon.”