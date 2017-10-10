Stock Asso/Shutterstock

Say hello to the new-and-improved, effortless way to become a morning person. And no, it doesn’t require a workout buddy (or even an overpriced latte!) to lure you out of bed. If you can’t get to the gym in the morning—but still want to reap all of the insane benefits of morning workouts—just host your own personal dance party, instead.

Yes, you read that right. In addition to starting your day on the right foot (literally), dancing has loads of health benefits. Just 10 minutes of dancing can increase your heart rate, burning up to 60 calories in one go. Not to mention, it can boost your mood and give you a giant burst of energy. Talk about rise and shine! Learn more about the amazing health benefits of dancing.

All you need is a speaker and some feel-good jams. Change your alarm to play your favorite upbeat music in the morning, and pretty soon, you’ll be getting up on the right side of the bed every time. Who knew a little shimmying and shaking could go such a long way?

And don’t worry about skimping on cardio. Turn this habit into a daily dance-inspired workout session, and you could burn up to 400 calories every single week. We promise it won’t even feel like exercise!

Is dancing not your jam? Thankfully, there are 19 other ways to torch 200 calories in the blink of an eye.

[Source: PopSugar]