This U.S. City Has More Rats Than Anywhere Else in America

Before we know it, the rat population may exceed the human population in this city.

Heiko Kiera/Shutterstock

No one is going to be bragging about taking the number one spot for the most rat-infested city. The yucky rodents can squeeze or chew their way through just about anything. We know what you’re thinking—you want to stay far, far away from these nasty creatures. The city you’ll want to be farthest from? Chicago.

For the third year in a row, Chicago has topped the list of the most rat-infested cities. According to Orkin, the Windy City had the highest number of rodent treatments in both residential and commercial properties from September of 2014 to September of 2017. Check out these exterminator nightmares that will make you cringe.

Rodents invade 21 million homes every winter so even if you live on the West Coast (far away from Chicago), your city probably isn’t completely rat-free. The other rattiest cities that made the top five are New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco-Oakland, and Washington, D.C.

To keep them out of your home, make sure to seal off any holes or cracks that could lead indoors, including entryways. Also, be sure to tightly close and properly store all food containers and don’t leave crumbs out. Now find out the 15 things your exterminator won’t tell you.