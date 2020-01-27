Why You Need to Replace Your Mattress Sooner Than 7 Years

Find out the reasons why you should replace a mattress sooner than every seven years.

The old standby rule is to replace a mattress about every seven years, but is that the best rule to go by?

The Better Sleep Council has recommended that people replace their mattress every seven to ten years, depending upon the condition of the mattress. These are the things you know before you go mattress shopping.

The lifespan of your mattress depends on how you take care of it, how often you rotate it, and how you sleep on it. Your mattress may begin to sag sooner than expected if you fail to rotate it on a usual basis. You should rotate your mattress every six months to prevent body impressions from forming. This is the best time to buy a new mattress.

Why you should replace your mattress before 7 years

Dust mites — If your mattress has accumulated dust mites and allergens, you might want to replace it before seven years.

Poor sleep — Poor sleep has been linked to heart and kidney disease and diabetes.

Noisy springs — If you hear squeaky springs, it’s a sign to replace your mattress.

Body change — If your body has changed through the years, you may need a different mattress to support your body better.

Dirty — If you’ve got mattress stains, here’s how to get rid of them.

How to make your mattress last longer

Put on a mattress protector to reduce the impact of spills and dust.

Rotate the mattress every six months.

Clean your mattress according to manufacturer instructions.

Open windows to reduce dust.

Keep pets off the bed.

Vacuum your mattress and sprinkle with baking soda to help reduce moisture and odors.

If you have a two-sided mattress, flip it every six to 12 months.

Next, before you lie down on a mattress in a store, you might want to think about how clean those mattresses actually are.