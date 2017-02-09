Content continues below ad

You want a 10, but won't work at being a 10

iStock/jacoblund

If you crave a polished mate but never put on anything but sweatpants, that may pose a problem. The same holds true for many traits. Hoping to attract an intellectual partner? Make sure you spend some time exercising your own grey matter by reading books and staying on top of the news. Are you turned on by a fabulous physique? If so, hitting the gym makes sense. "If you want to meet a man with abs, you'd better get your sit-ups and crunches started tonight so you can somewhat mirror what you seek," says Shaklee. "If you're wanting fit, youthful, fun, and adventurous, you'd better have current, real stories about how you actively live that life, as well."