Don't call him or her a liar Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, iStock "Trust is imperative for a successful relationship," says Hall. If you suspect he's being untruthful, telling him straight out that you don't believe him will usually backfire. Instead, say, "I'm having trouble believing you're telling me the entire story." It's less inflammatory and accusatory. Focus on asking questions about a particular incident to fully open the lines of communication. "The idea is to listen rather than fire off harsh statements," says Stacey Laura Lloyd, the Dating Expert for about.com . "By gathering all the facts first, you'll be in a much better position to understand your spouse's behavior and then react appropriately." Here's how you know you can trust your partner

Don't tell them how to react to something Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, iStock In the same vein are also "Calm down," "Don't get so defensive," and "You're being too sensitive." Sometimes people make comments like these to stop their partner from being so upset—but it can make the person feel like his emotions aren't justified, valid, or being heard. "You want your partner to feel safe showing and voicing his vulnerability without fear of judgment," says Laurel House , a dating and empowerment coach on E!'s Famously Single. So, he may get even more mad. "If your intent is to make him less upset and agitated, you'll have the exact opposite outcome," says Lloyd. "These phrases are perceived as demeaning directives that belittle and degrade your partner." And he'll respond with anger, volatility, and hostility. "Rather than telling him how to feel and react to the matter at hand, you'll be better able to resolve things by letting him vent and listening carefully to what he's saying," Lloyd says. These wise quotes can help stop an argument in its tracks

Don't dismiss feelings Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, iStock When you say "whatever," it can make your mate feel like you're minimizing and dismissing his feelings. "There's nothing positive or upbeat about saying 'Whatever,'" says relationship expert and coach Julie Spira, founder of Cyber-Dating Expert . "It usually comes with the tone of a disgruntled wife." Men are even programmed to please and be the hero, says Spira. So, when they're asked 'What's wrong?' it can catch a man off-guard, especially if he thinks he's been keeping you happy, she says. "The best thing you can do if he responds with nothing is just smile," says Spira. "Whatever problems were brewing just might dissipate with a smile and hug. When he's ready to talk, he'll let you know." Here are powerfully simple ways to diffuse a fight with your partner

Don't speak in absolutes Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, iStock "You're always late." "You never put away the laundry." When you use these phrases, they're rarely truthful or productive, and always hurtful. You're telling your partner that he can never do anything right and that you don't think he can change. "When you say these words, you're essentially making a character assassination," says Syrtash. Studies show that when you put your partner's character down, you're even more likely to head for divorce. Next time, Steinberg says, "Sweetly ask for exactly what you want and tell him how happy it would make you." You might say, "Sweetheart, it would make me so happy if you pick up your socks from next to the bed in the mornings."

Don't test their love Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, iStock "When you start a sentence this way, you're putting your partner on the defense," says Syrtash. "This is a passive-aggressive way to communicate your needs." Your partner shouldn't feel pressured to do something to prove his love or that he doesn't want to do. "You're testing your partner when you say things like this," says Syrtash. "Your partner shouldn't feel like he's on trial to prove his love." Instead, make a request in a non-confrontational and direct way. "Approach him authentically, and in a way that connects you, rather in a way that creates a divide," says Hall. You might say, "I miss spending time with you, and I'd like to go out to dinner this weekend." That phrasing will likely get you what you want.

Don't insult their career Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, iStock When you're in a relationship, you shouldn't have to earn respect. Rather, it should be given unconditionally. That's why you're being offensive and insulting when you say comments like "I'm going to do it anyway; I don't care what you say" or "You look like you've put on a few pounds." He thinks you're saying he's not good enough. "You don't want to belittle, emasculate, or marginalize your partner," says House. "You'll be initiating insecurity, defensiveness, resentment, and anger. You're cracking the foundation and those cracks go deep and can be hard to repair."

Don't make them feel dumb Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, iStock This is a classic example of something you shouldn't say, pretty much ever. No one likes to be told they're dumb or feel belittled. "The unspoken and unwelcome message is that you're smarter than he is," says Lloyd. "This type of comment does nothing to remedy the situation at hand." When things go how you predicted rather than how your spouse expected, he's more than aware of the outcome, says Lloyd. And he doesn't need to be reminded.

Don't be overly sarcastic Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, iStock "The snowy driveway won't get shoveled on its own." "Do I look like a babysitter?" Words of sarcasm may seem harmless at first, but they can be used to dig at your partner and communicate that you've been frustrated by an unmet expectation. "Sarcastic comments that put your partner down will erode the relationship and are likely to leave your partner feeling frustrated," says Hall. She suggests that you deal with the issue from a loving and genuine place, which is more likely to be heard by your partner.

Don't be their biggest critic Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, iStock "While 'stupid' isn't a curse word, it's hurtful," says April Masini, a New York-based relationship and etiquette expert and author. "It's often worse than any other word." The same goes for "What's wrong with you?" "What kind of father/mother does that?" or "That's an awful idea." Your partner wants you to be his cheerleader, not feel like you're on different teams or that you don't believe in him. You shouldn't be his biggest critic, but rather, his biggest fan. "Supporting your partner is an essential part of a happy, healthy, and successful relationship," says Hall. "Unsupportive phrases will wear on your partner's self-esteem, and ultimately, the relationship. Show you care about your sweetie, and he'll be far more likely to want to be supportive and caring back." Is the secret to a happy marriage letting your partner pick his nose

Don't overuse "I" statements Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, iStock When you care more about yourself than your spouse, you often start sentences with "I." "I want that pair of shoes." "Just get it done; I don't care what happens along the way." Instead of it being about your partner, it's all about you. And he may even fear that you're going to cheat on him. "If you tell him that he can't meet your needs, he may assume that you'll find someone who will," says House. "That's initiating and instilling insecurity and jealousy. Name calling and threats are unhealthy and hard to forget." Remember that your partner isn't a mind reader, says Samantha Burns, a relationship counselor, dating coach and author of the ebook Love Successfully: 10 Secrets You Need to Know Right Now . "So if you're feeling dissatisfied in your relationship, it's important to address your needs in a calm, non-blaming way," says Burns. "As soon as your partner processes something as a complaint, he's more likely to shut down since he may feel that no matter how hard he tries, it's never good enough." She suggests trying a 'compliment sandwich,' where you praise your partner for the effort he's putting in currently or has given in the past; then tell him specifically what could be improved or what you need from him; and end with another positive compliment. You might say, "I really appreciated that last week you came home early from work. What I really need is more quality time with you during the weeknights so that I feel more connected to you. When you carve out time to give me your undivided attention, I feel so loved." Giving compliments will go a long way toward establishing good will.

Don't bring up your ex Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, iStock When you're angry or disappointed in your partner, it's easy to start making comparisons. "Never compare your current spouse to any prior relationships," says Mike Goldstein, founder and lead dating coach of EZ Dating Coach . "If the relationship was so amazing with your ex, you'd probably still be with that person." Focus on constructive conversation instead, saying something like, "You'd make me really happy if you did XYZ." And you're more likely to get your needs met when you keep your ex out of the equation. "In this moment of dissatisfaction, you're minimizing the things that you adore and cherish about your partner and maximizing an idealized version of your ex," Burns says.

Don't make disparaging statements about their family Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, iStock You may despise your mother-in-law. "But never touch that one unless you want big trouble," says Masini. "There is no defense that he can offer that will offset your insult." Only speak of her in respectful terms and frame any concerns in the context of wanting to be helpful ("Her house is always so cold—do you think we should look into problems with the heat?"). The same goes for your partner's children from prior relationships, no matter how offensive you find them, says Masini. Otherwise, expect major backlash.

