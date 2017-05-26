Content continues below ad

Water bottles

FabrikaSimf/Shutterstock

About 35 million plastic bottles go to U.S. landfills every year, and they can take up to 1,000 years to biodegrade. Beyond the eco-friendly reasons to switch to a reusable water bottle, though, it also saves you money. Most tap water is perfectly safe to drink, and even investing in a filtration system saves cash. You’ll put down about $250 for a particularly good brand like Propur or Berkey, but those brands save money in the long run, especially if you spend that much on disposable bottles, says Beres. Propur and Berkey last longer without replacement filters than a typical Brita and give you even cleaner water. That filtered water will taste even better from a reusable bottle like S’well, says Skirboll. “Not only are you saving money, but you’re saving the environment and keeping your drinks cold for hours,” she says. “It’s a win-win!”