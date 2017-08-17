Andrei Kuzmik/Shutterstock

Check your rainy day fund, stat! If any of these dimes are sitting in your coin jar, you’ve basically won the lottery.

No, it’s not a false alarm. According to Coin Values, some extremely rare dimes could be worth up to $1.9 million. A few are still in circulation, too, meaning one could be sitting in your wallet—or your piggy bank—right now. (Try even more ways to make money fast.)

This specific dime is known as the 1894-S Barber Dime. Rumor has it that the superintendent of the San Francisco Mint, John Daggett, had 24 of these dimes minted in 1894. Daggett gave three of them to his young daughter, telling her to save the coins until she was older. However, no sooner had he given this advice than she immediately used one of the dimes to fund an ice cream treat.

Today, nine 1894-S Barber Dimes still exist. And while most are accounted for, two of them are believed to still be floating around in American pockets.

If you think you have one of these extremely rare dimes, don’t run to the bank first; run to a coin appraiser, instead. They can tell you whether or not you have the genuine item. (By the way, if you bought any of these electronics, you could be owed big money, too!)

Don’t have one of these unique coins? Don’t worry. You might have these other rare dimes, which are still priced in the thousands of dollars. Coin Values says that the 1829 curl base “2” Liberty Cap Dime could be worth up to $7,750, the 1968-S, no-S proof Roosevelt Dime could be worth up to $7,500, and the 1874-CC Liberty Seated Dime could price at up to $5,000.

Even if you aren’t one of the lucky few, any of these brilliant uses for spare pennies will be sure to save you a few bucks. A penny saved is a penny earned, right?