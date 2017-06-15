Content continues below ad

Cameras could make you miss the shot

Macrovector/shutterstock

If you're going to buy a second-hand camera, aim to do so from a seller authorized by the manufacturer. Most offer a 30- to 60-day warranty, so even if you end up with a dud, you can take it back. Most manufacturers, like Nikon and Canon, list verified dealers on their product pages. And don't forget to make sure that all the kit components come with the camera, like a battery and charging cable that are in working order, too. Need another opinion before you buy? Download an app like Veryfier to find an expert to inspect the item you want to buy before you purchase.