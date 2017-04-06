Any notorious over-packer will agree that filling your luggage requires carefully calculating exactly how much you can get away with. You grab the biggest suitcase you can, then fill it to the max.

via knownman.comThe trouble is, every airline has different baggage requirements. Easy enough when you only need to worry about one flight, but things get tricky when you start traveling on multiple airlines.

via knownman.comLuckily, knownman.com came up with a helpful infographic with baggage guidelines from most major airlines. What’s the biggest carry-on you can take? Do you get to take another small personal item too? Find out in the infographic below, and plan your luggage around whichever flight will have the strictest requirements. Just be sure to double-check with the airline before you leave to confirm you have the right size.

Download the infographic to view the handy chart in full.