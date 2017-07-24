Content continues below ad

It's OK to take a part-time job

wavebreakmedia/Shutterstock

If you don't want to take a full-time job you know will make you unhappy, take a part-time job while you develop your passion or figure out what it is you want. You can keep that dream of yours alive while still making enough money to pay the bills. Even though it may not be as glamorous as you want it to be, there's nothing shameful in a part-time job. "I ended up bagging groceries after I graduated college because I was on my own and I needed to pay bills," Lashchyk shares. "Money was very, very tight. I had college loans mounting. But I wasn't going to give up."