There is little in life more annoying than watching a coworker get away with doing very little while you are working hard and doing your best to maintain a sense of professionalism. Amatenstein explains, "If his or her laziness is not affecting you, it's not your business, so try to put it out of your mind. However, if his or her laziness is impacting your job responsibilities, say something like, 'Sadie, I'm telling (boss' name) that you are doing this part of the job and I'm doing the other half. I'm getting my work in by the 5 p.m. deadline. Hopefully you can as well.' If this becomes a pattern where you are stuck with Sadie the Slacker, feel free to tell the boss, 'I know Sadie and I are supposed to do this assignment together, but Sadie seems to be focusing on other things. I can continue working with her if you want us to...but I wanted you to know where things are at so I can be most efficient." Remember, every office will have some challenges so read these tips before starting a new job