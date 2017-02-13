Should you even say yes? istock/UberImages Sometimes the best thing you can do is not accept the bride's invitation to be a bridesmaid, says Thomas P. Farley, known as Sometimes the best thing you can do is not accept the bride's invitation to be a bridesmaid, says Thomas P. Farley, known as Mister Manners . "Just because your friend says yes to being a bride doesn't mean you must say yes to being a bridesmaid," he says. Consider this if you don't feel close to the bride or don't want the financial obligations. Of course, handle your turn down, with great delicacy, so she doesn't get offended, Farley says.

Pay for your own bridesmaid dress istock/maximkabb Unless the bride offers to pay, be prepared to pay for your own dress. But Kellee Khalil, founder of Unless the bride offers to pay, be prepared to pay for your own dress. But Kellee Khalil, founder of Loverly , a virtual wedding planning site, shares that if your bride knows it's a struggle, she can—and should—offer to help.

Help plan the bridal shower istock/Benjiecce While Khalil says planning the entire bridal shower falls under the maid-of-honor's duties, you should be prepared to help and be an active participant. (Here are some While Khalil says planning the entire bridal shower falls under the maid-of-honor's duties, you should be prepared to help and be an active participant. (Here are some tips for the maid-of-honor on a bride's big day .)

Try to attend all bridal events istock/andresr Attending all bridal events is a must for a bridesmaid, Khalil says, except, of course, if you live out of town or have another family obligation. "Never say you're too busy to participate in any pre-wedding event," shares Cristen Flaherty, event planner and founder of Attending all bridal events is a must for a bridesmaid, Khalil says, except, of course, if you live out of town or have another family obligation. "Never say you're too busy to participate in any pre-wedding event," shares Cristen Flaherty, event planner and founder of Cristen & Co. Event Coordination & Design . "Everyone is busy and that is a poor excuse and you will simply upset the bride for not being a part of all the festivities." And remember, throwing a bridal shower doesn't have to be a huge expense

Be ready and on call the day of the wedding istock/teksomolika From helping a flower girl down the aisle to making sure the bride's train is bustled, a bridesmaid should be ready to help out, no matter what, on the day of the wedding. "A bridesmaid should also act as a resource with information for any guests who may have questions about wedding logistics, bridal registries, directions to the ceremony or to the reception," Farley says. From helping a flower girl down the aisle to making sure the bride's train is bustled, a bridesmaid should be ready to help out, no matter what, on the day of the wedding. "A bridesmaid should also act as a resource with information for any guests who may have questions about wedding logistics, bridal registries, directions to the ceremony or to the reception," Farley says.

Do not complain to the bride. Ever. istock/Image-Source This may seem like a given, but if you are used to sharing your every thought with the bride on a regular basis, you may forget that this is her big day and she doesn't want to hear your thoughts. Not about the dress, not about the shoes, and not about the jewelry, no matter what. Here are This may seem like a given, but if you are used to sharing your every thought with the bride on a regular basis, you may forget that this is her big day and she doesn't want to hear your thoughts. Not about the dress, not about the shoes, and not about the jewelry, no matter what. Here are tips to stop complaining

Leave the drama at home istock/pixdeluxe "This day is not about you. You are there to support the bride," shares Flaherty. "Yes, you have been chosen for a special role however, it is all about the couple getting married. Don't be a diva!" That also means don't get drunk and don't make a scene, say, if your ex turns up with his new girlfriend. "This day is not about you. You are there to support the bride," shares Flaherty. "Yes, you have been chosen for a special role however, it is all about the couple getting married. Don't be a diva!" That also means don't get drunk and don't make a scene, say, if your ex turns up with his new girlfriend.

Make an effort istock/Halfpoint Sure, you show up for bridal events and the wedding, but having a smile on your face goes a long way. "You should always pay attention to the bride and be present, this is a really exciting time for the bride and staying off your phone and having fun together is extremely important," says Flaherty. (Find out the Sure, you show up for bridal events and the wedding, but having a smile on your face goes a long way. "You should always pay attention to the bride and be present, this is a really exciting time for the bride and staying off your phone and having fun together is extremely important," says Flaherty. (Find out the secrets a wedding planner will never tell you .)

Speak up about financial concerns istock/Martinan "Being a bridesmaid can get expensive and if you know there are certain things you may or may not be able to afford be upfront with the bride before all the festivities get started," Flaherty says. "It is OK to say no, because if you say yes and then can't afford to do certain things it ends up causing unnecessary tension and potential arguments." "Being a bridesmaid can get expensive and if you know there are certain things you may or may not be able to afford be upfront with the bride before all the festivities get started," Flaherty says. "It is OK to say no, because if you say yes and then can't afford to do certain things it ends up causing unnecessary tension and potential arguments."

