Knowing words like "hospital," "medical emergency," "heart or cardiac,"; "sickness," and understanding a country's EMS system can save you in an emergency situation. "Along with these phrases, make sure to save emergency numbers, copies of traveler's insurance, and embassy information in your phone," says Schweitzer. Commit these phrases to heart: "Where is the hospital?""Call an ambulance," and "He/She has___"

Monetary principles

In some countries, using credit or debit cards isn't as common as it is in the United States. "Knowing how to ask if they take credit cards before being seated at a restaurant will save you the embarrassment of realizing you don't have enough cash on hand when the check comes around," says Schweitzer. Try these: "Do you accept credit cards?" or "Where is the Bureau de Change or Money Exchange?"